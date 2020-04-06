Trollway: Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls The L.A. Mayor Asking People To Snitch On Anyone Breaking Quarantine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had an interesting past two years. He came in the hip-hop game with a viral hit, immediately started trolling all of his haters, and then…he ended up in jail.

Before going behind bars, he took the stand during his trial and snitched on everyone and their momma. Tekashi snitching quickly became a meme that’s sure to have a career just as long as his. He was sentenced to two years in prison for his crimes and, at the time, was scheduled to be released this August.

Thanks to COVID-19 and his asthma condition, 6ix9ine was granted early release last week and the main question on everyone’s mind was if he would still be the same old entertaining troll we knew before he got locked up. Now, thanks to TheShadeRoom, we may already have our answer.

TSR posted a story covering the Los Angeles Mayor’s request for people to snitch on anyone breaking quarantine during his stay-at-home order. Shortly after the post went up, Tekashi hopped into the comments to check the energy around his release, commenting, “Coming To The Rescue.”

It’s safe to say the most entertaining rapper in recent memory is back to with his trolling to entertain us during the lockdown.