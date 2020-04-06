BX ALL DAY: Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Becomes The First Animal In The U.S. To Test Positive For COVID-19

If you can take solace in anything during these uncertain times, let it be the fact that The Bronx is always up to something.

A tiger that’s being housed at New York City’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, which makes it the first-known animal in the United States to have contracted COVID-19.

According to reports from TMZ , The Wildlife Conservation Society made the announcement on Sunday, explaining that a 4-year-old Malayan female tiger named Nadia has tested positive for the disease. Up until recently, the virus mostly affected just humans, but the diagnosis was confirmed by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Lab before being announced.

The organization went on to say that other animals of theirs have shown COVID-19 symptoms lately, including three other tigers and four lions, which developed a dry cough. Luckily, all of the aforementioned animals are expected to fully recover.