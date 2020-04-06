‘Rona Ruins Everything: #RHOA Reunion To Be Filmed Online

Yes, the rumors are seemingly true—we won’t be getting an in-person reunion for the ATL version of Bravo’s biggest franchise. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion was already postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but now a housewife is confirming that even when it does happen, things will be drastically different.

“They let us know the other day that we are going to be … we’re going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation,” said housewife Kandi Burruss while on Instagram Live with Shanti Das.

She also shared that the ladies have already started bickering even without the cameras rolling.

“Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages. I said, ‘damn! Can ya’ll save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket,’ you know what I mean? It’s a mess!”

All of this comes after reunion host/executive producer Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus but recovered and reunited with his infant son, Ben. And although Kandi’s confirmed that the RHOA reunion will be remote, her Bravo boss Andy wouldn’t confirm or deny to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re troubleshooting that now. It’s definitely on the table,” said Andy who added, “We’re trying to figure out how we can do this Atlanta reunion since we hadn’t taped one yet.”

‘Rona really does ruin everything!

We should be getting an explosive reunion centered around “#Snakegate”, NeNe Vs. Kenya, “Cookie Lady” bringing Kenya Vs. Tanya, Kenya’s divorce and much, much more. Hopefully, the reunion will translate to must-see-TV even if the ladies aren’t’ together in person.

Would you watch an online “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion???