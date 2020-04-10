QuaranTunes: The Last Artful, Dodgr Drops Groovy Genre-Bender “Better Safe Than Social”

The Last Artful, Dodgr is the latest buzzy singer/songwriter/rapper to turn heads across a creativity-starved industry desperate for refreshing new talent.

Born and raised in LA, the eclectic genre-bender has already worked with Mark Ronson, Anderson .Paak, Alicia Keys and been featured on hit BET show “Boomerang.”

Intrigued? Of course you are and should stream her new single “Better Safe Than Social” that comes to life in the globe-hopping trailer for “Euro Trippin.’

There’s also this video of Black Thought mentioning the rising star and their collab on “Nature of the Beast” during his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (13:08) on NPR which pretty much cements her soon-to-be star status.

You can stream “Better Safe Than Social” here and follow her journey to stardom here.