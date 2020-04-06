Ritz, Please! Twitter Dons Lubed Rubber Glove For 2 French Doctors Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccine Be Tested In Africa

COVID-19 has got people saying more racist s#!t than normal if that’s even possible.

According to Al-Jazeera, a pair of French doctors are currently being gagged with a tongue depressor over comments they made on their local TV channel about the potential coronavirus vaccine.

“It may be provocative. Should we not do this study in Africa where there are no masks, no treatment or intensive care, a little bit like it’s been done for certain AIDS studies, where among prostitutes, we try things, because we know that they are highly exposed and don’t protect themselves?” said Jean-Paul Mira, head of the intensive care unit at the Cochin Hospital in Paris.

That’s right. Ol’ boy said we should test African people because f**k it, why not? We can literally treat them like a prostitute. Even Slick Rick would be embarrassed by such a sentiment. Mira’s doctor buddy agreed wholeheartedly:

Camille Locht, research director at France’s national health institute, Inserm, agreed: “You are right. And by the way, we are thinking of in parallel about a study in Africa using this same approach.”

Suffice to say, our brothas and sistas in the Motherland were none-too-pleased.

https://twitter.com/didierdrogba/status/1245798251720314880Rit

Ce n’est pas de la provocation, c’est tout simplement du racisme. L’Afrique n’est pas le laboratoire de l’Europe. Les Africains ne sont pas des rats ! #COVID19 https://t.co/jazSxopHXb — Olivier Faure (@faureolivier) April 2, 2020

Locht’s employer, Inserm, took to Twitter in an attempt to clean up aisle 5 but it was too late.

“A distorted video, taken from an interview on LCI with one of our researchers about a study on the potential use of the BCG vaccine against COVID-19, is now the subject of erroneous interpretation,” the statement said. It added that Africa “shouldn’t be forgotten or excluded from this research because the pandemic is global”.

Mira tried to wipe up his mess on his own:

“I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week,” he said. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Mira further clarified: “Africa could be even more exposed to serious forms of harm because there will be so few masks and little confinement because of societal structure.” “It seemed interesting to me that in addition to France and Australia, an African country could participate in this study which I had never heard of before hearing about it on the show,” he added.

Yeah. Sure.