Knifed Up? Bhad Bhabie Looks Like An Unrecognizable Light Skin Black Woman Now

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie recently posted a selfie on Instagram and she looks like a whole different person…and race! Everyone is confused.

The rapper, who shot to fame for being a potty-mouthed teen on an episode of Dr. Phil has completely adapted a whole new looks and we don’t know if it’s intentional but fans think she’s trying to simulate being Black. She was already talked about for her supposed “blaccent”, now she looks to be blackfishing.

Do YOU recognize Bhad Bhabie here?

Folks are making comments like, “This Girl Doing The Opposite of what Michael Jackson did” and “Okay this is blackfishing now for sure lol”

Do you think she had actual surgery on her face? Or is this just makeup?