Knifed Up? Bhad Bhabie Looks Like An Unrecognizable Light Skin Black Woman Now

Bhad Bhabie Looks Like An Unrecognizable Light Skin Black Woman Now
Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie recently posted a selfie on Instagram and she looks like a whole different person…and race! Everyone is confused.
The rapper, who shot to fame for being a potty-mouthed teen on an episode of Dr. Phil has completely adapted a whole new looks and we don’t know if it’s intentional but fans think she’s trying to simulate being Black. She was already talked about for her supposed “blaccent”, now she looks to be blackfishing.
Do YOU recognize Bhad Bhabie here?
Folks are making comments like, “This Girl Doing The Opposite of what Michael Jackson did” and “Okay this is blackfishing now for sure lol”
Do you think she had actual surgery on her face? Or is this just makeup? Hit the flip to see more of Bhad Bhabie and her braids from just a few days ago.
Despite comments calling her out for appropriating, Bhab Bhabie continues to rocks long nails, braids, weaves and darker foundation. Here she is with her braids from just a few days ao. Do you think she should address these allegations of blackfishing?
