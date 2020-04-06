Happy Hundredth, Mane: Watch A Preview Of “EMPIRE’s” 100th Episode [Video]

EMPIRE’s 100th episode is on the horizon and true fans are in for a show.

Episode 616 is titled “We Got Us” and it’s all about Andre’s mental health and Becky and Porsha’s friendship. After witnessing Andre’s breakdown, Cookie and Lucious have him committed to the same treatment facility as Leah (guest star Leslie Uggams) and the guilt Cookie feels from Andre’s situation causes her to wonder how different life would be if she had not gone to prison. Meanwhile, Becky struggles with balancing her personal and professional relationships. When Porsha tries to sell Becky on her mixtape things don’t quite go as planned.

“Okay, you’re serious,” says Becky. “Congratulations on your mixtape, the thing is at this time I need you to focus on Bossy and Bossy’s music and Bossy’s artists. ” I’m not your homegirl in the office. This is my company, okay?”

OOOP!

Later Hakeem and Maya find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation after a drunken night in Vegas in the all-new “We Got Us” milestone 100th episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Will YOU be watching???



Cast: Terrence DaShon Howard as Lucious Lyon, Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon, Trai Byers as Andre Lyon, Bryshere ‘Yazz’ Gray as Hakeem Lyon, Serayah McNeill as Tiana, Gabourey Sidibe as Becky, Ta’Rhonda Jones as Porsha, Wood Harris as Damon, Meta Golding as Teri, Katlynn Simone as Treasure, Rhyon Nicole Brown as Maya, Nicole Ari Parker as Giselle Sims-Barker, A.Z. Kelsey as Jeff Kingsley, Mario as Devon and Vivica A. Fox as Candace.

Guest Cast: Antoine McKay as Bunkie, Tasha Smith as Carol, Keesha Sharp as Dr. Wick, Leslie Uggams as Leah Walker, Davis Banner as Philly Street, Sylan Brook as Quincy and Kash Doll as herself.