Uh Oh: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care After Days Of Suffering With Coronavirus

Boris Johnson, the Donald Trump of the United Kingdom, has been moved to the intensive care unit after spending days suffering from coronavirus according to BBC.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London yesterday with what is described as “persistent symptoms”. The move to intensive care on the advice of his medical staff. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been personally asked by Johnson to deputize “where necessary”

Yesterday as news broke of Johnson’s condition, the PR machine across the pond was working overtime to convince people that he was still running the country but that smelled like spin.

Today, we get this statement:

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

If a world leader dies of coronavirus a lot of people are going to have a come-to-Jesus moment with the seriousness of this pandemic.