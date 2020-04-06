Judge Blasts Lawyers For Both Future & Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign For “Lack Of Professionalism” (Exclusive)

A Florida federal civil court judge has reprimanded the attorneys representing both Future and his alleged baby mama in their handling of his defamation case against her.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga today told off Eliza Reign’s lawyer and Future’s lawyer for failing to agree on basic legal procedures for the case, like how they planned to schedule court dates as the defamation case heads to trial.

“The Court is frankly dismayed by the lack of professionalism shown by counsel for both parties,” Judge Altonaga wrote in a court order obtained by BOSSIP.

The judge also said the lawyers’ court papers were riddled with grammatical errors and called Reign’s attorney’s motion “rambling.” The judge said when she called Reign’s lawyer out on it, he simply copied and pasted his original filing.

Judge Altonaga said Future’s lawyer’s latest court motion illustrated the attorneys’ “contentious communications” and “their inability to even agree upon a proposed schedule to govern this case is further evidence of a lack of professionalism,” the judge wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The attorneys are also repping Reign and Future in Reign’s paternity and child support case against him over her baby daughter, who will be one years old later this month.

The judge denied Future’s lawyer’s motion to force Reign and her legal team to go along with their proposed case schedule because the pair couldn’t agree. Instead, the judge ordered them both to appear by phone this week to hash out a schedule in order to move the case forward.

In February 2020, Future sued Reign for defamation, alleging that she blabbed about their sex life and other personal matters, which he said distressed him and damaged his reputation and he wants her to pay money damages.

But Reign fired back, saying that Future’s defamation suit was his latest attempt to “intimidate, harass, and financially drain” her so that she’ll accept a poor child support settlement.

The case continues.