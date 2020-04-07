BOSSIPSounds: BOSCO Performs ‘Paid In Full’ For COLORS [Video]

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

Ethereal artist BOSCO recently released her new project Some Day This Will All Make Sense and accompanied it with a performance of “Paid In Full” on COLORSxSTUDIOS.

The acclaimed multidisciplinary has a project that narrates stories of growth and realization at the intersection of music, art, and design. Not only that, but the seven-track project is also accompanied by seven short videos, which serve as visual teasers to bring viewers into BOSCO’s world.

Leading up to the project release, BOSCO received outstanding support from Zane Lowe, who premiered the first single “Paid in Full” as his World First on Beats 1. The track produced by LordQuest details the ups and downs that life brings.

BOSCO’s project also features standout singles like the sonically infectious “Attention” and longing serenade “Piano Song.” As detailed in her recent Billboard profile, Some Day This Will All Make Sense is the first release on BOSCO’s label imprint, Slug Records, which launched in partnership with EMPIRE.

Elaborating on the project, BOSCO shared,

“It focuses on how everything is connected to the purpose of your journey —that eventually in the end everything will make sense.”

You can watch BOSCO below.

BOSCO – Some Day This Will All Make Sense (Album Stream) https://empire.ffm.to/someday

