SMH: Flavor Flav’s Baby Mama Selling His Merch For Emergency Money, Insinuates He’s Been A Dead Beat

Last year we reported on a woman named Kate Gammell who had an open paternity suit against Flavor Flav, and she’s still, unfortunately, having trouble getting him to actively parent their 8-month old son, Jordan. Gammell, who at one time was Flavor Flav’s manager, claimed in a paternity suit in October 2019 that Flav had abandoned her and their son after fathering the child and wanted to establish DNA paternity.

Welp, the baby turned out to be Flav’s but, he isn’t acting like much of a father according to his baby mama. Gammell hinted on Instagram that she’s resorting to selling some of his memorabilia she collected when they worked together, to make ends meet on her own. She says Flav offers her zero financial support for their baby boy and she decided to pull off this sale.

Here is my son, Jordan, surrounded by official Flavor Flav merchandise. Jordan is Flavor’s son. I used to manage Flav but no longer do due to the obvious reason. I bought tons of merchandise when I was his manager and now I need money for my son’s everyday needs because I am not getting any child support, so decided to pull out all the merch and sell it to you. It is being sold at a discount rate. I will also be donating a percentage to children’s hospital because they helped me as a kid and are really working hard now even with the Coronavirus to help kids. Message me if interested.

SMH. Jordan is super adorable! We hope his dad comes around soon.