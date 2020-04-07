Imagine That: Donald Trump Has Financial Investment In Company That Makes “Miracle” COVID-19 Drug Hydroxychloroquine

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the shady shenanigans of one Donald J. Trump, the impeached president of 53% of white women. At a recent COVID-19 press briefing Dr. Fauci was asked about a drug that Don has been pushing relentlessly for several weeks as a

game-changer” in the fight against coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine. As the doctor began to answer, Trump cut him off and got into a back-and-forth with the inquiring reporter.

In our minds, that begged the question: “Why doesn’t Trump want Fauci to speak about this? Does he have a stake in this drug or something?”

Well, the NYTimes answered that question for us even if they did bury the lede deeply into a story about divisions in the medical community regarding hydroxychloroquine.

If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president. Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.

“Small person financial interest”, huh? Interesting.

Sure, people can put their money in mutual funds and have no idea where it’s being invested but can you really give Donald J. Trump the benefit of the doubt when it comes to stuff like this?

We damn sure don’t.