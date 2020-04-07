The Boldest, Bronziest, Blackfishiest Baddies In Hollyweird
Jeepers Creepers: The Boldest, Bronziest, Blackfishiest Baddies In Hollyweird
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
By now, you’ve probably seen the latest example of celebrity Blackfishing by
Danielle Danesha Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie who somehow morphed into a Black woman while we were sleeping.
At this point, we’re used to pasty white celebs Blackfishing (or Dolezal-ing) by bronzing their skin to oblivion and basically cosplaying as Black women without a care in their Blackfishy little world.
If you remember, Kylie took Blackfishing to breathtaking new heights by evolving into a thirsty Beyoncé tether who basically stole the Queen’s identity in the latest baffling example of next-level Blackfishery that continues to whip the whole entire internet into a frenzy.
Hit the flip for the boldest, bronziest, Blackfishiest baddies of all-time.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.