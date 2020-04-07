The Tonight Show: Andy Cohen Joins Jimmy Fallon To Talk About His COVID-19 Recovery Experience [Video]

Over the course of the past month, anything and everything has been changed drastically because of the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it’s simply going outside on a daily basis or more special occasions like seeing your favorite artist on tour this summer, life’s joys were quickly pulled up from under us as we sit and wait for instructions on when we can return back to normal…which seems like something that is further and further away every single day.

With a lot of time on our hands and nothing to do, it’s great to see that a lot of late night TV shows are still continuing to put out content during this time, just from their house without an entire production crew. On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Jimmy Fallon video chatted with his good friend Andy Cohen, who actually had the coronavirus.

During this interview, Bravo’s head honcho virtually joins Jimmy to talk about his experience recovering from COVID-19 before giving a tour of the memorabilia in his home office and highlighting The Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel’s disaster relief initiative, BStrong.

Check out the video down below to see what Andy has to say about beating the coronavirus and so much more.