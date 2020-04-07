Keep It And Quit: Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Apologizes For Tweeting Meme Of Noose

Mike Leach is said to be quite the prankster on Twitter.

According to USAToday, the Mississippi State football coach regularly posts funny memes and GIFs to entertain his 361,000 followers. Recently, the head ball coach posted a meme that was not very entertaining. Especially if you’re Black…

The picture depicted an elderly woman with knitting sticks in her hands. The caption said, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..” The lady was not knitting a scarf, but rather a noose. The hangman’s knot was already tied. Multiple Mississippi State football players and a Mississippi State University professor took exception to the tweet, which has been deleted from Leach’s account.

Oh, and ESPECIALLY if you’re Black and PLAY FOR THE MISSISSIPPI STATE FOOTBALL TEAM!

Senior linebacker Erroll Thompson, who was a captain on last year’s team, retweeted the original post with a hand-on-the-chin, eyebrow-raised thinking emoji. Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett responded to the tweet with “Wtf.” Senior defensive end Kobe Jones responded to Lovett with “Facts. He tripping.” with a hand-on-the-face ashamed emoji.

You have to be a complete tone dead a$$hole to think that jokes about lynching will fly in 2020 anywhere, much less in kill-a-ni**a-quick Mississippi.

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020

That was a weakest apology ever. It looks like it’s copied and pasted from a white guy apology manual.

One of the players who replied to Leach’s tweet, Fabien Lovett, has decided that he no longer wants to play at Mississippi State.

I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. — 🦍 (@fabo_54) April 3, 2020

Sending the racist tweet should be grounds for firing, but losing a player because of a racist tweet should be a no-brainer for the school’s administration.