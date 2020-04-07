If You Kare: Khloé Kardashian Klaims She Hasn’t Dated Since Splitting With Trystin’ Thompson And Might Not EVER Again! [VIDEO]

We’ve got a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and it’s all about Khloé Kardashian telling Kris Jenner that she is all about #momlife now and hasn’t been too concerned with dating since she and Tristan split last year — unfortunately her mom isn’t taking her non-dating life well and wants her to consider freezing her eggs.

Watch the clip below:

Doesn’t sound like Khloe be freezing her eggs anytime soon, but this should be interesting to watch on “KUWTK.” We can only imagine the guys that Kim and Malika are probably trying to set her up with but it might be kinda hard for her to find someone who hasn’t already smashed Kendall, Kylie, Larsa or someone else in their circle.

We could see how that might make you just give up on dating. If you could set Khloe up with anyone, who would it be? We’d like to see her try dating a lawyer or doctor or scientist. Anything but another NBA player at this point. Seems like “kheating” is inevitable with those basketball stars. Oh, and how many people think Tristan is still sneaking back in Khloé’s bed on the reg and THAT’s the real reason Khloé isn’t in the least bit interested in finding someone new? Those rumors have been on the rise for a minute now — just like nobody is really buying the whole co-parenting only business with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – regardless of what Mason Disick has to say.