Brave Williams releases a new music video for her single "Options"
#BOSSIPSound: Brave Williams Is Back With Some New Heat For Dusty F-Boys Who Think They Can Play Her, “Options” [Video]
If you read BOSSIP regularly then you already know that we are fans of Brave Williams.
The Baltimore chanteuse has been serving up Murrland realness for years now and we’ve enjoyed watching and listening to her.
View this post on Instagram
Social distancing isn’t stopping my #Bravehearts from requesting another #WORKOUT on IG LIVE TOMORROW 3.19.20 at 3pm EST SHARP Let’s get this burn & stay active during this time. ❤️ I gotcha 💪🏽🔥 Who’s coming? Tag a friend #fitnessmotivation #nogymnoproblem Have a mat, water, & a smile. 🥰💪🏽🔥 #music #acting #fitness
Today we are happy to present some new-new from Miss Williams in the form of a music video for her new single “Options”. Clearly, you have her completely twisted if you think you can run around on demon time and still have her on your arm. There are plenty of men who want her and it is very easy to see why.
Press play down below to get a look and listen to what Brave has been cookin’ up.
Brave’s self-titled debut album will hit streaming services later this year on Brave New World/SRG-ILS/Universal
Also, you can catch Brave acting in a film called Love-Dot-Com that is streaming on Netflix now! Peep the trailer.
Follow Brave on Instagram and Twitter/@BMoreBrave
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.