Spooky Hours: Jada Fire Shoots Several Shots At Drake, Misses Every Single One
We’re living in stressfully uncertain times that somehow got spookier when freaky flick star Jada Fire gleefully launched multiple shots at Drake while chatting with Joe Budden on IG Live in a hilariously awkward moment that immediately trended on social media.
Now, if you know Drizzy, you know he loves him some freaky flick stars, especially Booty Talk All-Stars like Jada Fire (and Cherokee) who powered through curve after curve before ultimately being roasted in front of thousands by Drake in yet another classic quarantine moment on the gram.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Jada Fire shooting her shot at Drake on the flip.
“jada fire shooting her shot at Drake on joe Biden’s ig live was very…. uh… interesting!” – and by interesting, she means uncomfortably hilarious
“This man Drake said Jada Fire looks like she’s still a member of GUnit omggggggg” – Drake didn’t have to do Jada like that
“Son Drake talking super spicy to Jada fire” – Drake was gone off that spooky hours juice (and we loved it)
“Drake a wild boy for what he just said to Jada Fire” – this might be the most relatable we’ve ever seen Drake
“@Drake said jada fire look like she still in g-unit lmaooooooo yooooooo I can unsee it” – neither can we. Cold world.
“Jada Fire to Joe Budden
Jada Fire:Tell drake I said HIIIIIII” – that’s exactly how it went but, then again, Jada ain’t THAT bad
“But his son’s mother looks like Handsome Squidward. I’m not understanding why Drake would attempt to slander Jada Fire. She damn sure looks better than Sophie, which isn’t saying much, but…” – you already knew this was coming
“Jada was throwing herself at Drake and he said she live in a laundromat and she look like she with g unit” – 6 God too cold
“Drake said Jada fire looks like she’s still in G-Unit and now people are saying his babymums looks like Fraiser” – Bruh, FRASIER? OH nooo
