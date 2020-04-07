Spooky Hours: Jada Fire Shoots Several Shots At Drake, Misses Every Single One

jada fire shooting her shot at Drake on joe Biden’s ig live was very…. uh… interesting! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1kPOITZMs5 — haf simons- ♥ (@givelovefreely) April 6, 2020

We’re living in stressfully uncertain times that somehow got spookier when freaky flick star Jada Fire gleefully launched multiple shots at Drake while chatting with Joe Budden on IG Live in a hilariously awkward moment that immediately trended on social media.

Now, if you know Drizzy, you know he loves him some freaky flick stars, especially Booty Talk All-Stars like Jada Fire (and Cherokee) who powered through curve after curve before ultimately being roasted in front of thousands by Drake in yet another classic quarantine moment on the gram.

This man Drake said Jada Fire looks like she’s still a member of GUnit omggggggg pic.twitter.com/KCOXblUJvE — Flock Daddy Nasty (@Champagne_Flock) April 6, 2020

