For Your Viewing Pleasure: Travis Scott Drops By Johnny Dang & Co For His 14th Custom Grill [Video]

Travis Scott has always spent a good amount of money on his custom jewels and he’s purchased custom ice from almost every jeweler in the game. Still, with him being a Houston native, it’s only right Johnny Dang gets more visits than the rest.

Dang recently dropped a new Vlog on his Youtube channel which shows Travis pulling up to check out his shop. During the visit, Travis reveals Johnny is currently working on his 14th grill. During the video, you can get a rare behind the scenes look into Johnny’s operations that includes in-house workers on all the custom pieces–which is big in the jewelry game when so many famed jewelers are outsourcing all their hottest work.

The pieces being handmade also keeps the quality control high, which means the prices are sky-high, as well. This isn’t a problem for Travis as he’s one of the highest-paid touring artists in the game. Sometimes, you’ve got to splurge on yourself and buy some fancy jewels.

You can check out the full vlog below.