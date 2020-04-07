R.I.P. Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Dies At 85

A print magazine icon has unfortunately passed away. Earl G. Graves, Sr., the founder, and publisher of Black Enterprise magazine has died at 85.

The announcement was made by Black Enterprise, which reported that Graves’ death came “after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.” Graves’ son Earl Butch Graves, the current CEO of Black Enterprise, also confirmed the news himself on social media.

“I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD!” wrote Graves on Twitter.

At 9:22pm this evening, April 6, my Father and Hero Earl Graves Sr., the Founder of @blackenterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD! pic.twitter.com/UoerizfX8a — Earl Butch Graves Jr (@EarlButchGraves) April 7, 2020

NewsOne reports that aside from his success with Black Enterprise, Graves was also a successful businessman in other arenas including as the CEO and owner of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, the largest minority-controlled Pepsi franchise in the United States and the author of “How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.”

Always focused on teaching African-Americans about the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship, Graves founded Black Enterprise in 1970. In his book Graves stated his life-defining purpose for founding Black Enterprise this way;

“The time was ripe for a magazine devoted to economic development in the African American community. The publication was committed to the task of educating, inspiring and uplifting its readers. My goal was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive, empowered citizens.”

Graves is survived by three sons and eight grandchildren. His late wife Barbara Kydd Graves died in 2012.

Black Enterprise has a full obituary available for the founder, you can read it HERE.

R.I.P. Earl Graves Sr.