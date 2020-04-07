A Lil Positivity: Megan Thee Stallion Donates To Houston Nursing Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is well into its peak with many citing this week as the one that goes down in history books as a critical time to “flatten the curve.” As we navigate the pandemic, supplies are becoming scarce, especially for anyone outside of the hospital and medical centers. Amazon has officially stopped sales of gloves, masks, and other items to the public and can only be purchased by medical companies.

In light of all this chaos, residents at a local nursing home in Houston, Texas recently received a blessing from their favorite local hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Megan linked up with Amazon Music to donate supplies including Amazon Fire tablets, and cold hard cash to residents and staff of Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility.

In a video posted on Instagram Meg shares that the idea came in memory of her late grandmother who she misses dearly, driving home how important it is to support our elders right now. Giving tablets to the elderly so they can video chat with their loved ones is a major blessing to the nursing home and a gift that the families and staff will never forget.

Great job on Meg’s and Amazon’s end keeping everyone connected!