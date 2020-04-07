Celebrity Cribs: Adrienne Bailon Vlogs A Tour Of Her Newly Purchased ‘Chateau Houghton’

Adrienne Bailon Shows Off Her New House

Adrienne Bailon is super excited to show off her new pad to youtube fans. With folks staying home, Adrienne says she wanted to provide a bit of entertainment to her following and sends hugs out to all her viewers. In the inspirational vlog, Bailon explains how she’s going to renovate her new property, room to room.

First, she and hubby Israel Houghton are going to paint the Chateau slate grey, change up the front door and open up the windows in their library. She says her hugest house decor inspiration is Restoration Hardware, specifically the Nashville Tennesse store.

Overall, the property is gorgeous and Adrienne tries her best to deliver her house tour in a non-braggy way. Did she do well?

If you need an escape from what’s going on, check out Adrienne’s new Chateau in the clip below.