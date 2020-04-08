Issa Rae Covers Teen Vogue Says THIS About ‘Insecure’s Impending Return

Issa Rae’s taking her (immense) talents to Teen Vogue. The Insecure star/creator is the mag’s April cover girl and she posed for artsy Yu Tsai taken shots. As the world awaits the Sunday, April, 12 return of her hit HBO show which will surely be must-see social distancing TV, Issa’s telling Teen Vogue that she’s got a TON on her plate.

Issa’s not only developing writing, producing and starring in her own series, but she’s also just as busy off-screen with that new Cover Girl deal, her deal with Columbia Pictures for her ColorCreative production banner, her hot new record label, and her café in Inglewood near her production office.

Oh, and yes, she’s QUITE aware that folks are big mad that they had to wait so long for Insecure’s fourth season (the show’s been on hiatus since 2018). According to Issa, there’s a perfectly good explanation for that;

“Insecure takes nine months out of my life,” she explains. “I’m pulling from life experience, and if you’re not living, then what are you really making? It’s a dream to be able to make this show, but I want to make sure that the show is also good. We needed a pause. Coming back, we just felt so fresh and excited to be there, and it showed. It felt like fun again.”

Happy now, folks?

Issa’s success and busy schedule aren’t by happenstance however, Issa told Teen Vogue that it’s it all about intentionality as she continues to level-up.

See more quotes below.

On what viewers can expect to see in the new season of Insecure:

“I love this season so much. Season three we always knew was the building season. In the [writer’s room], we were always like, ‘Ooh, season four going to be lit!’ [This season is] just about asking the question: Are people in your life for a reason or a season?”

On why she won’t stop exploring subject matters that make some of her audience uncomfortable:

“If I felt restricted by audience reaction, then I couldn’t make the show. We tune all that shit out because we just want to tell the best story. I don’t feel obligated to tell certain stories because of our audience, and I don’t feel restricted from telling certain stories because of our audience. It’s my story. Who’s going to tell me what to say?”

On whether South L.A. is an unofficial character in Insecure:

“It’s always going to be part of the story. I call [the show] a time capsule of South L.A. because from season one to season four, it’s different. You see it, and it’s tragic, but it’s also going to serve as a nostalgic piece, which I’m proud of.”

On her emerging film career:

“I just want to try different things [and] keep getting better…because I’ve never considered myself an actress. I always considered myself a writer-producer — and an actress for fun. I want to make sure that with each project I’m taking on, I’m bringing something to the table and not just showing up as me. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity, so I don’t want to take it for granted.”

Cover Crew Credits:

Photographer: Yu Tsai

Stylist: Jason Rembert

Makeup: Joanna Simkin

Hair: Felicia Leatherwood

Nails: Thuy Nguyen

Insecure Season 4 returns to HBO on Sunday, April 12, at 10/9c—will YOU be watching???