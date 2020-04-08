“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Joseline Is Expecting A Mothaf***in’ Ring From Balistic – But Will She Get It? [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and this week things are getting super spicy. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure and it’s all about Joseline Hernandez and her boo Balistic. Joseline Hernandez definitely isn’t always the easiest partner to get along with, but Balistic says he only wants to bring them up. She’s expecting a ring, but is he ready to deliver one?

Check out the clip below:

What do you think will happen? Is this about to be a happy ending or a tumultuous one?

Here’s more about the episode:

Lie detector results turn the house upside down when tensions boil over the edge. Dr. Ish makes a difficult choice in a surprising twist that stuns boot campers. The couples make their shocking final decisions to leave together or apart.

Who do you think is staying together? Which couples do you think will be splitting? Who has been your favorite couple to watch through this process?