“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Waka Gifts Deb Something Special In Hopes She’ll Stop Asking Him For Grandkids [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’ve officially reached the mid-point of the week which means we’re now only a day away from a brand new episode of the WE tv series, “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka”. Fortunately you don’t have to wait a whole day to get a little glimpse of what the Flockas are up to. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode where Waka buys a parrot for Deb and things take an emotional turn. Check it out below:

Tha was pretty touching but Ms. Deb said don’t try to play her — she still wants Tammy and Waka to get on with that babymaking!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Waka and Tammy reignite the flame with a lot of overdue make-up sex. Tammy takes Charlie to meet her grandfather in prison which ends in tears and heartbreak. Waka devises a secret plan that no one sees coming…and Deb is caught off guard.

WAKA & TAMMY: WHAT THE FLOCKA – “MARRIAGE IS LUSTFUL” – Airs Thursday, April 9 at 10/9C on WeTV

Something about this family just pulls us in every time. Do you think Waka and Tammy will end up doing whatever it takes to get Deb that grandbaby she keeps asking for?