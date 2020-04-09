Y’all Crazy: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Comments From Celebrity IG Lives

Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Comments From Celebrity IG Lives
At this point, Instagram Live is the only thing (well, one of a FEW things) keeping us sane during these stressfully toilet paperless times where we gather around our cellular devices to watch entertaining celebrity shenanigans from the comfort of our living room quarantines.
And by shenanigans, we mean twerk contests, beat battles, sing-offs, cooking classes, book readings, DJ mix shows, spicy back-and-forths, makeup tutorials, gender wars, listening parties, group gaming, therapy sessions, random convos about literally everything and interviews that fuel endless hilarity in the chill-free comment section.
Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest comments from celebrity IG Lives on the flip.
“I am CRINE!” – so accurate and hilarious
“The Dream vs Sean Garrett on ig. But the REAL winner is @cthagod in the comments” – Charlamagne had his foot on Sean’s spicy neck the entire night
“Lmaoooooooo @ Erykah Badu’s comment when Jay Electronica entered D Nice’s IG live” – this might be the realest IG Live comment of all-time
“This man Drake said Jada Fire looks like she’s still a member of GUnit omggggggg” – Drizzy didn’t have to do Jada like that
“The minute Draya went live lmaoooo” – the creeps couldn’t WAIT to creep
“Drake a wild boy for what he just said to Jada Fire” – the dial up era built character
Sean Garrett had everyone completely befuddled by his uncomfortably random air-licking shenanigans.
“Son Drake talking super spicy to Jada fire” – gotta love Drizzy
“YO WHAT’S WRONG WITH FUNK FLEX LLLLLMMFFAAAOOO” – we’ve been asking ourselves this for years
“Rick Ross randomly thinking bout Lemon Pepper in the middle of The Dream and Sean Garrett’s DJ sets on IG Live is hilarious dawg” – Ricky Rawse is all of us right now
“Netflix wildin” – they were gone off that Nuvo before anyone else
“This woman hosted 106 And Park” – there’s really no ways to even defends. Ne-Yo & Johntá only played HITS
“Speaking of Netflix… they were going on with T-pain and Lil Jon – “I’m drunk” sent me” – drunk Netflix is our fave Netflix
“T.I.’s comment during this Mannie Fresh/Scott Storch live is all of us” – an eloquent way to describe a whooping
