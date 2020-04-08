Hey All You Cool Cats & Kittens: The Absolute Funniest (And Pettiest) “Tiger King” Tweets/Memes

When I tell you I am THROUGH😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KNTjSuuXYQ — Alexxis (@AlexxisHB) April 2, 2020

Netflix’s smash hit Docuseries “Tiger King” is easily the funniest, wildest, bats*** craziest and methiest show you’ll ever watch that’s captivated everyone with its wacky cast of crazies, bozos, dingbats and bizarro bumpkins who deliver the goods throughout the must-see 7-episode series.

For those of you who STILL haven’t experienced the instantly classic obsession, it’s a stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners headlined by a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist cult leader named Joe Exotic who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

But wait, there’s more: Joe is tangled in a crackish web of insanity with dopey drug kingpins, big cat-loving conmen and greasy cult leaders while beefing with arch nemesis Carole Baskin–an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary who threatens to put them out of business.

Oh yes, it’s quite the spectacle that continues to fuel hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

"Mom, can we get Dave Bautista?" "We have Bautista at home." pic.twitter.com/YdNXjYBay5 — GPA (@GPAthinks) March 29, 2020

Peep the absolute funniest (and pettiest) tweets from “Tiger King” on the flip.