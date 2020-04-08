Fair Or Foul: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Lambasted For Getting A Haircut During Chicago’s COVID-19 Crisis

“Whatcha doin, sis?”—That’s the question that some people are asking Chicago’s Mayor.

If you’ve been following the headlines, then you know that Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been actively urging residents to stay home to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the coronavirus in her city.

Mayor Lightfoot’s taking it so seriously that she’s participated in PSA skits…



that have been hilariously spoofed (btw).

And she’s been the subject of #WheresLightfoot memes from Chicagoans making light of her earnest message to stay safe indoors.

So with that all these memes and stay at home messages in mind, people are wondering why the civil servant wouldn’t follow her own message to #StayHomeSaveLives.

The Chicago Tribune reports that a photo started circulating on social media of the Mayor after getting a haircut despite barbers and stylists being shut down under the state’s stay-at-home order.

I’m not “essential” but Chief Larry Moe out here getting house calls?!?! Nah joe this shit flagrant as hell… pic.twitter.com/y8loF7SeSP — 💈SalsBarberLife💈 (@salsbarberlife) April 6, 2020

That prompted questions from reporters who asked why the Mayor was being strict with residents about staying home but not yielding her own advice. The Mayor noted that while yes, she did get a haircut from a woman wearing a mask and gloves, the public is SURELY more worried about bigger issues.

“I think what really people want to talk about is, we’re talking about people dying here. We’re talking about significant health disparities. I think that’s what people care most about,” Lightfoot said. In response to a follow-up question, she said, “The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on so we are, I am practicing what I’m preaching.”

She added that she “takes her personal hygiene very seriously” and went head-to-head with a reporter who brought up a key line concerning hair upkeep in one of her PSAs.

A reporter asked the mayor about one of her “stay home, save lives” public service announcements where Lightfoot admonishes an off-screen person by saying, “Getting your roots done is not essential”, reports The Chicago Tribune. Asked about that, a visibly annoyed Lightfoot said, “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye.

Some people including other public figures like Socialist Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, agree that Mayor Lightfoot’s lil barbershop trip was non-essentiall, while others think it’s no big deal and just a distraction from a bigger issue.

HelloBeautiful’s contributing writer Kellee Terrell, a proud Chicago native, pointed out the racial and sexist implications of the Lori Lightfoot barbershop bruhahaha. She’s adamant that all of this is just about undermining a black woman in power.

“But what’s really irritating about Ramirez-Rosa’s comments is that they ignore the vast amount of pressure and double standards female politicians face when being “the face” of a major city, or really of anything. Now add being a Black woman and a lesbian and all the stereotypes around appearance and femininity that come with that, and you can see that Lightfoot is in a particularly messy predicament. “In the end, all Lightfoot is trying to do as the city’s first Black female mayor is to save lives, while holding on to some pride and dignity doing it. But y’all don’t care, because this isn’t about that; this petty backlash continues to prove how far some folks will go to undermine sistas in power. Now if only some of these haters could wash their hands and the backs of their legs with the same fervor.

OOF! Get ’em Kellee.

Is there really an issue with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s haircut—or is something else afoot???