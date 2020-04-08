King Of R&WeeeeOoooWeeee Bobby V & Pleasure P Postpone Mildly Anticipated Hit Battle

Who asked for this though? Do they even have 10 songs each. I can name 2 by Pleasure P & 3 by Bobby V. https://t.co/yV3np4g2XD — Keyana. (@justkeyana) April 7, 2020

We rock with Bobby V and Pleasure P. They have JAMS in their catalogs and represent a golden era in R&B. But we’re just a bit confused about their upcoming hit battle and the “everybody” who asked for it.

And we mean this with absolutely no disrespect at all but we’re just baffled at Pleasure P doing the absolute most by explaining AT LENGTH why they postponed something very few people asked for in the first place.

Naturally, Bobby V responded by blaming Pleasure P for the hold up in the latest questionable development in a string of questionable developments that sparked hilarious bewilderment across R&B Twitter.

🚨UPDATE: Bobby V vs Pleasure P has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/TH5YUL1EeA — Rated R&B (@RatedRnB) April 6, 2020

