King Of R&WeeeeOoooWeeee Bobby V & Pleasure P Postpone Mildly Anticipated Hit Battle
We rock with Bobby V and Pleasure P. They have JAMS in their catalogs and represent a golden era in R&B. But we’re just a bit confused about their upcoming hit battle and the “everybody” who asked for it.
And we mean this with absolutely no disrespect at all but we’re just baffled at Pleasure P doing the absolute most by explaining AT LENGTH why they postponed something very few people asked for in the first place.
Naturally, Bobby V responded by blaming Pleasure P for the hold up in the latest questionable development in a string of questionable developments that sparked hilarious bewilderment across R&B Twitter.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Bobby V & Pleasure P’s R&Beat Battle on the flip.
“Bobby v: “Me and Pleasure P are going to battle, R&B style, for the culture!”
Me:” – us, too (respectfully)
“Bobby V and pleasure P got postponed because only 2 people asked for that sh*t.. them.” – bless their hearts
“Nobody:
Bobby V: 🗣 Everybody been asking for me and Pleasure P ‼️
Everybody:” – if we’re being real about it
“I’m not watching a Bobby V and Pleasure P battle just to see what n*gga can roll his stomach better” – pettyyyyyy
“Bobby V and Pleasure P postponed their battle” – we’re heartbroken
“That Bobby V and Pleasure P IG battle about the be 16:49 long” – at least they’ll take our minds off stressful Miss ‘Rona for 17 minutes
“Bobby V vs Pleasure P” – be nice!
“Nobody said Bobby V ain’t have a few fire tracks… we saying nobody asked for no battle between him and Pleasure P.
That said Bobby V gonna win cause individually Pleasure P ain’t got nothing that can match ‘Slow Down’, ‘Tell Me’, and ‘Turn the Page’ – and there it is
“I am actually looking forward to this Pleasure P and Bobby V live” – WELP, we found one
