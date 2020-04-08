For Your Viewing Pleasure: HBO Drops Official Trailer For New Angsty, Coming-Of-Age, LGBTQ+ Dramedy “Betty” [Video]

HBO is preparing to launch their new weekly series Betty that focuses on a group of (twenty-somethings?) women who skate, fight, love, and figure out their lives on the streets of New York City.

We don’t know much about the show as details and marketing has been somewhat scarce but the teaser that we posted previously and this new one suggest that there is a LOT of drama and a LOT of comedy.

Peep the “official” trailer below.

Thoughts? Will you be tuning in? Betty premieres May 1 at 11pm.