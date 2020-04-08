At Her Tender Age: Nicole Murphy Shares Secret Motivation To Being Phenomenally Fine & Fit At 52 [Video]

When we think of Nicole Murphy we think of her banging body, hands down. The 52-year-old mother of five and grandmother to one is finally sharing a little of what got her to a place where she looks this dang good! We know she spends time in the gym but the REAL secret is what motivates her. In an interview for BET’s “Body Of Work”, Murphy is spilling the beans!

“I had to really come to terms with that. ‘Nicole, you’ve got to change your eating, you’ve got to pay attention now.”

The grandmother stresses that she eats lots of fruits and veggies, berries and gets plenty of H20.

“Drink lots of water, eat lots of vegetables, have your protein, but cut all the other stuff out for a while.”

“The motivation comes from, I don’t want to get comfortable,” Nicole says. Even back in the day, when she was a married woman she put her banging body first.

“Even when I was married, I would see couples that would be together a long time and they’d just let themselves go. I still wanted to look good for my man. Even though now I’m single, I still want to look good. I don’t want to be all out of shape and just let myself go.”

Nicole basically sends the message that just because you get older doesn’t mean you have to stop caring for yourself.

“If you look good, it is what it is,” she said. “I’m 52, I’m proud of it. I can’t go backwards. I’ve just got to move forward and feel good about myself, and hopefully I’ll look this good at 62.”

Press play to see the whole clip.