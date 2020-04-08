Shea Butter Baby Ari Lennox Looks Like A Well-Moisturized Meal In ‘BUSSIT’ [Video]

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

Ari Lennox is back with a new video and it’s filled with all the melanin-magic you can take. The soul songstress has returned with a flirty new video for her latest single, “BUSSIT.” Directed by Tajana B. Williams, the video features Ari and her band of baddies in an array of vibrant colors. The track itself is equally enjoyable, pairing Ari’s neo-soul vocals with a memorable, ear-catching melody. “BUSSIT” was one of the lead tracks from the Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut deluxe album.

The video follows Ari’s surprise release of her three-track Shea Butter Baby (Remix EP) that features crooner Durand Bernarr, rapper Smino and spectacularly cooky Doja Cat. The project remixed her fan-faves “FaceTime,” “I Been” and “BMO.”

Ari is still reeling from a huge 2019 that included a sold-out Shea Butter Baby Tour; a guest spot on Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You Tour; and an impressive set in front of 40,000 fans at the inaugural Dreamvile Fest. Additionally, she earned three 2019 Soul Train Award nominations. This year, Ari earned nominations at the NAACP and now postponed iHeart Music Awards, and she received a coveted GRAMMY nomination for her work on the Dreamville album, Revenge of the Dreamers III.

