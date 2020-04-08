“Black Ink Crew New York” Exclusive: Korey Wise Of The Exonerated Five Pays Ceaser A Visit [VIDEO]

Black Ink Crew: New York has had some pretty colorful guests over the years but this week Ceaser got a visit from someone who we think is pretty amazing. On the new episode of VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: New York” airing TONIGHT, 4/8 at 8:00PM ET/PT Ceaser gets a visit from criminal justice reform activist Korey Wise, who wants Ceasar to give him a tattoo. Check out the exclusive preview clip below:

It’s so sad that Ceaser is on the brink of having to shut the shop, but obviously he can’t let doors shut now — can he?

Tune in to the new “Black Ink Crew: New York” episode tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Vh1!