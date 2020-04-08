A “Lil Positivity”: Tyler Perry Pays For All Elderly People’s Groceries at 73 Stores In Atlanta And New Orleans

Coronavirus has been devastating to many people but especially the elderly who may not have sufficient care, food, or money with which to pay for either.

Fortunately, there are still kind people who do great things in the world. According to PEOPLE, Tyler Perry is one such person. The multihyphenate media mogul reached into his pocket and paid for all the groceries elderly folks were buying at 73 stores between Atlanta and New Orleans.

Perry footed the bill at 44 Krogers in ATL and 29 Winn-Dixie’s in NOLA during the early morning hours when older folks shop.

“He wanted to do something special to provide immediate relief for some of the most vulnerable in the two cities he considers home,” a source tells PEOPLE.

This isn’t the first time in the COVID era that Tyler put his money where people’s mouths are. Earlier this week, BOSSIP reported that Mr. Madea dropped $21,000 in tips at a restaurant so that employees could make due.

Good on him.