ICYMI: #LHHATL’s LightSkinKeisha Blows Up After Akbar V Barges In On Radio Interview

It looks like Atlanta repping rapper LightSkinKeisha isn’t here for the shenanigans being played by producers on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”. On the latest episode of the show, she tried to slide off a scene after they seemingly tried to ambush her radio interview with some beef, provided by Akbar V.

Akbar claims to take issue with LSK because she calls herself the “Queen Of Atlanta”. Keisha stands by that after having a charting mixtape and single. When speaking to Joc down at the radio station, things got awkward when Akbar tried to facetime in and argue with LSK while she was promoting her music.

Somehow, Joc believes LightSkinKeisha should address Akbar to clear the air and really prove she deserves her crown. Really? LSK here for the foolery and demands they stop playing with her!

Yikes! Have you been keeping up with this beef?