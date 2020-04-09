R.I.P. Rapper Chynna Rogers Dies At 25

The Hip-Hop world is reeling after the unfortunate passing of a rising rapper. Reps for Chynna Rogers have confirmed that the model turned emcee passed away at the age of 25.

“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.

A statement from her management team at True Panther reads:

“Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind. Goodbye angel.”

So far the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Chynna was close friends with the late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams whom she initially contacted on Twitter and asked to intern for. A$AP Mob has paid their respects to Chynna on social media.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

Prior to her rap career, Chynna signed to Ford Models at age 14 after being discovered at the amusement park Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. She did catalog work for the agency for three years and walked runway shows. Later she’d go on to release tracks including 2013’s viral hit “Selfie,” and 2014’s “Glen Coco.”

Billboard reports that prior to her passing Chynna talked openly about her struggles with substance abuse and addressed her addiction with on the 2016 mixtape Ninety. Still, she moved past that and got clean, telling VIBE in 2018 that she “didn’t want to be a statistic.”

“I think there’s too many soundtracks to our lives,” Chynna said in an Instagram video that she shared on Tuesday, her final post. “I need music to die to.”

Chynna’s celeb friends and fans have expressed their grief on social media.

na no fucking way we were talking this MORNING!!!!

no fucking WAY MY LOVE

my heart is big broke

i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man fuck this!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

ANGELS NEVER DIE PHILLYS FINEST pic.twitter.com/rgueQxvI1k — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

Nah shorty im not trying to hear this right now. I was just talking to u. Ur fucking me up. pic.twitter.com/7qbdTgM5r1 — CHUCK INGLISH (@Chuckisdope) April 9, 2020

So very sad. R.I.P.