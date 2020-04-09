Crack Was Smoked: The Weeknd Suggests Usher Copied His Sound On 2012 Hit “Climax,” Gets Dragged To Flimsy Falsetto Hell

The Weeknd: Yo I changed the game. Even Usher co- Everybody: pic.twitter.com/WXVXQOf2hX — R. E. (@RDot325) April 8, 2020

Let’s be real: There’s no comparison between award-winning, Diamond-selling, culture-shifting singer/performer Usher and tender Pop yodeler The Weeknd who, in some strange , told Variety that Usher’s 2012 hit “Climax” sounded like his song. No, seriously in real life.

“I heard ‘Climax,’ that [2012] Usher song, and was like, ‘Holy f–, that’s a Weeknd song. It was very flattering, and I knew I was doing something right, but I also got angry,” said the Weeknd after apparently doing the hardest of drugs.

Now, we’re not sure if Abel was in his right mind or even knew that his quote was shady but Usher responded in the absolute BEST (and PETTIEST) way on his Instagram stories while Twitter dragged The Weeknd to Hell and back.

