Excuse Me?! Health Director Fredrick Echols Says All COVID-19 Deaths In St. Louis Have Been African-American

Last week we reported on the fact that 40% of the coronavirus deaths in Michigan have been African-American despite the fact that the Black population only accounts for 12% of the state’s population.

We hate to bring you more troubling news of that ilk but we need people to understand that we are suffering much more than other demographic groups.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the city’s Health Director Fredrick Echols has stated that every single one of the COVID-19 deaths in the city have been African-American. All. Each. As of yesterday, the city had over 480 reported cases and the 12 deaths.

“If you look at the health disparities in the city of St. Louis, they’re not unique,” city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said during a briefing Wednesday. “Inequities exist across the U.S. and across the world, and it’s posed a challenge for public health agencies, (which) have to address those issues and ensure all individuals, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, income, or educational attainment have access to quality health-related resources.”

The current shelter-in-place order is set to end on April 22 but we have no doubt that it will be extended because of the continued increase in COVID-positive test results.

“Based on what we’re currently seeing, with the increase in cases daily as well as the increase in the number of deaths, it is likely we’ll have to extend the stay-at-home order,” Echols said. “However, things may change. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

Please, please, please, BOSSIP fam in St. Louis. Do not play. Stay home. Be safe. Your life and the lives of others are on the line.