Prayers Up: Sheree Whitfield Says Her 77-Year-Old Mother’s Been Missing Since March 23

Sheree Whitfield is soliciting prayers and fan help to find her mother. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta posted on Instagram that her mom Ms. Thelma Ferguson, 77, has been missing since March. According to Sheree, it’s not uncommon for her mom to take personal time away from family, but Ms. Thelma’s lengthy-time span without contacting them has her concerned. She’s now asking fans to contact police if they have any leads.

“I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I’m also pretty private when it comes to my family,” wrote Sheree on Instagram. “Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work.”

The AJC reports that Ms. Thelma was last seen by her family on March 23 after leaving her Sandy Springs home to go to the bank. Ferguson was last seen wearing gray pants and a black shirt and driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Georgia tag RMZ5773, police said. Her famed daughter last posted her on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

According to her family, the 77-year-old has no known medical issues, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Salvador Ortega told The AJC Wednesday.

We’re thinking of you Sheree and hope your mom returns home safely!

If you have information on Ms. Thelma Ferguson’s whereabouts you’re asked to call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov.

