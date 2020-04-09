For The Quarantine Cooks: Waffle House Started Selling Their Waffle Mix Online & It Sold Out In 3 Hours

Waffle House is one of the most beloved staples throughout the South, and even though they pride themselves on waiting until disaster is knocking at the door to close their restaurants, COVID-19 has rendered even the most resilient dining room useless, for the time being.

In an effort to give the people what they want during their time stuck inside, Waffle House announced this week that they would be selling bags of their sweet cream waffle mix online for fans to make in the comfort of their own homes.

The company made the announcement on its Twitter account early Wednesday morning, and only three hours later, an announcement was made that it was all sold out of the mix. On the bright side, they still have their Waffleopoly board available, which could help you kill even more time than just making some breakfast.

Waffle Mix is currently sold out, but we're working to restock! https://t.co/4osFsakKRk — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) April 8, 2020

As the brand has notified some fans, they’re quickly working on getting the waffle mix restocked, which should happen within the next week or so.

While some Waffle House locations are completely shut down and others are still doing carryout orders, some restaurants are offering grocery pickup, where consumers can buy unprepared food like eggs, diced ham, maple syrup, and more. Weird times we’re living in–but they do have some good deals.