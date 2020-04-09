Must Be Nice: Chrissy Teigen Feels “Lucky” To Be Nanny’d & Housekeeper’d Up During Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen describes herself as a homebody anyhow so quarantining during this current coronavirus crisis is a BREEZE. The fact that she has a full staff to help around the house is key to it too! The mother and influencer is transparent about having nannies and housekeeper and tells Yahoo that hasn’t changed since California’s stay at home order.

“Ab-ab-absolutely,” she replies. “My mom is still with us and we have [others helping as well]. That’s why whenever I get asked like: How are you doing? I’m like: I can’t say anything but great because we have so much help. We have really wonderful people around us who are helping our world still go round, where we’re still able to work and take meetings — do these interviews — and get that break where someone else can take your child in the pool. I give an incredible amount of thanks to the people that we have who still want to be here with us.”

Some of the staff that The Legends are at home with can be seen holding it down on video as Chrissy and John put together a wedding for their adorable kiddies’ stuffed animals outside their beach home.

Chrissy, aware of her unusual circumstance adds that she’s thinking of people right now who don’t have it as well as The Legend household.

“You look at the unemployment rates now — we’re almost at 11 million people — and people are struggling to work and pay rent and their landlords are still coming for their rent, which they don’t have money for. We hear that and understand all of it and I can’t imagine the scenario,” she says. “So more than anything, you understand that we are incredibly, incredibly lucky because we really do hear and see everything that other people are going through. It’s such an incredibly hard time for people right now — for a lot of people. It’s such a weird thing to be like: Yeah, we’re good. ‘How are you holding up?’ We’re holding up fine. It’s not us that anybody needs to ask that about, you know?”

The quirky interview was intended to promote Chrissy’s new show, “Chrissy’s Court” that streams on Quibi. Will you be tuning in?