Celebrity Cribs: Drake’s Palatial Toronto Mansion Is Filled With Over-The-Top Designs And Affluent Accoutrement

Drake‘s mansion took the internet by storm yesterday. Some people love it, others…not so much.

The folks at Architectural Digest caught up with @ChampagnePapi to talk about the process of building his legacy, the specs, the personal touches, and the designers who brought his dream to life.

The 50,000 square-foot estate that Drake calls “The Embassy” is not very homey, but it is dripping from top to bottom with luxurious decor and regal details that make it feel more like a 5-star hotel in Dubai than Uncle Phil’s house in Bel-Air. The interior design and architecture was done by another fellow Canadian by the name of Ferris Rafauli who is renowned for his ability to create lavish homes with unique characteristics.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds.

He goes on:

“It’s overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

That much is very clear because short of Jay-Z and Kanye West we’re not sure there is another rapper alive who could truly afford this home.

We know which part of the house most of you are interested in, the master bedroom. Despite how you may feel about the space’s warmth, the design is truly remarkable.

Drake’s favorite spot in the house is his 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite, with an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces. “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” he says. “The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.”

If you’re interested in reading and seeing more of Aubrey Graham’s home we suggest you read the entire AD article HERE.