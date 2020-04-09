A Lil’ Positivity: Steph Curry FaceTimes An ICU Nurse In Oakland Who Wears His Jersey For Inspiration

Steph Curry is doing his part to make sure the people on the front lines fighting COVID-19 know how appreciated they are. After finding out that an ICU nurse wears his jersey every night at work for inspiration, he decided to give her a call on FaceTime and let her know he sees the hard work and dedication.

On Wednesday, the baller called Shelby Delaney right before she started her shift at the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together,” Steph told her on the call. “Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”