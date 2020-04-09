Wait, What?!?! Kenya Moore’s Unlikely Ally Apollo Nida Blasts Marc Daly, Says He Should Slap Him

What. Is. Happening?!

The coronavirus quarantine is making for some seriously unlikely headlines and the latest involves a former RHOA husband defending a previous enemy. Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida was a recent guest on StraightFromTheA’s YouTube Live alongside his homeboy, Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas for quite an interesting interview.

During the chat, the two ex-RHOA stars told host Michelle Brown all about their quarantined life. Apollo is apparently holed up in a (nice azz) house sipping Patron alongside his fiancee Sherien Almufti while Peter Thomas is also at home with a fully stocked fridge.

Things got especially interesting however when a fan asked Apollo to speak on Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly. According to Apollo, he agrees with a number of fans who think the restaurateur isn’t the nicest and he thinks Marc should be slapped in the face.

“He’s a real…you know what? I don’t like that guy, man,” said Apollo. “He’s a real d–k. He’s a d–khead.”Oh sorry, excuse my language. He’s a d–k,” he said while his fiancee said they saw clips of Marc on TheShadeRoom. “I’m sorry. I don’t care, man. He’s demeaning. He’s like a chump, man. I might slap the sh-t outta him. Like for real, he’s not cool, man.”

Ooop!

Hearing Apollo diss Marc Daly is especially surprising since he has a history of shade with Kenya Moore. If you can recall during the season 5 reunion, the text gate scandal broke out and Apollo alleged that Kenya offered him oral sex. Right before his prison stint, however, he admitted that it was all a lie and apologized. He was released in 2019.

Kenya accepted Apollo ‘s apology and said she felt “empathy” for him considering he had to deal with someone so “stoic” and “cold-hearted” like Phaedra.

So far she’s yet to respond to Apollo’s remarks about Marc.

Also, if you care, Peter Thomas was asked to share his thoughts on Cynthia Bailey’s new fiance Mike Hill. The former Bar One owner kept things positive for the most part when it came to the Fox Sports journalist.

“I have never met the gentleman Mike Hill, I just pay attention to blogs,” said Peter Thomas while talking about rumors that he and Cynthia met prior to their fairytale meetup on “The Steve Harvey Show.” “If Cynthia Bailey is happy with Mike Hill then so be it, I wish them the best. Let me know when they get married and I can send a gift.”

You can watch Apollo and Peter Thomas talk RHOA below.