For The People: Master P Offers Free Home Deep Cleanings & Hand Sanitizer For Elderly New Orleans Residents

As the COVID-19 virus keeps attacking the nation, more celebrities and community figures are stepping up to help and protect their community. The latest to offer assistance is New Orlean native and No Limit CEO Master P. Master P is going out of his way to help protect the New Orleans’ elderly population in hopes of reducing the risk of them catching the coronavirus, according to TMZ.

As you probably already know, people in their 60s and older are at higher risk for COVID-19, and Master P’s hometown is getting hit extremely hard by the outbreak. His foundation Team Hope NOLA has been making cash donations and buying groceries for the elderly during these difficult times. He says they’re including the free sanitizer along with the orders as well.

If there is anyone the people in New Orleans can count on during a time of crisis, Master P is at the top of that list. When it comes to cash donations, groceries, and hand sanitizer (which is currently at the level of liquid gold) there isn’t much more you could ask of Percy. This is a great gesture by P and his foundation, and with his business IQ, we know we can count on him to help New Orlean recover when things get back to normal as well!