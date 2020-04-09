Cardi B And Rah Ali Are Back Beefin' On Twitter
Quarantine BEEF: Cardi B Threatens To Put Rah Ali’s Allegedly Messy Marriage On Blast In Twitter Tussle — “I Got Receipts!”
Cardi B and Rah Ali are STILL going at it in the year 2020, during a health pandemic and accusations are getting PETTY. The ladies resumed their beef this week over a tweet that Cardi claims is “fake”. The tweet seemingly called out Remy Ma, who recently spoke on IG live with Fat Joe. On the call, Remy alluded to opening doors for women in rap after her “Shether” track somewhat wounded Nicki Minaj.
Folks thought Remy was referring to Cardi.
Fast forward, Rah Ali who owns the blog, “It’s Onsite” has pissed Belcalis off. Rah’s staff reminded folks that Remy and Cardi once had a rumored beef after a tweet seemingly shading Remy floated around from Cardi B. Swipe to see it! This sent Cardi B reeling.
View this post on Instagram
#ONSITE Contributor @Carmen.Roxanna ✍🏾 _____________________________________________ There seems to be an underlying beef between NY femcees Remy Ma and Cardi B after fans recognized some subliminal shots rapper Remy Ma threw during an IG Live conversation with Fat Joe. _____________________________________________ During the conversation, Remy expressed to Joe that she feels she and Fat Joe don't receive the credit they deserve. Joe mentions that Remy bringing out Cardi B during Summer Jam was something he had never seen before; something like a pivotal moment for all females in hip hop. Remy agrees but asserts she now understands why Nicki ”doesnt deal with some of these rap b**ches.” _____________________________________________ Soon after, TSR posted a clip of the live; however it was quickly removed. The publication claims Remy Ma didn't like the backlash she received for mentioning Nicki and requested its removal, in addition to Instagram guideline restrictions due to profanity in the clip. _____________________________________________ As we previously reported, Cardi B and Remy Ma already had friction between them following more subliminal remarks Remy made in regards to mothers twerking. Cardi caught wind of the shade and warned critics not to question her parenting and to “suck my d**k!” _____________________________________________ What do ya’ll think about this? 👇🏾
Cardi B took to twitter to tell Rah Ali off and she even threatened to throw a monkey wrench in Rah’s marriage. Hit the flip to see it!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.