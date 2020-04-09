R.I.P. Tyler Perry Informs Fans That Longtime Hairdresser Charles Gregory Has Died Of Coronavirus

Each and every morning we awake with news of the rising fatality rate of COVID-19. People are losing their loved ones and it is devastating to watch.

Sadly, someone very close to Tyler Perry has passed away from the growing pandemic. Mr. Charles Gregory was Perry’s hairdresser for many, many years and worked on dozens of projects over that time.

In a somber and desperate Instagram post, Tyler eulogized his friend and also implored Black people to stay our a$$es in the house and take this coronavirus seriously. You don’t need a haircut, you don’t need your nails did, you need a seat.

“While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people,” Perry wrote. “I heard a black person say, ‘Black people don’t get it.’ That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do. A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die!”

Read the entire post below.

Our sincerest prayers go out to Mr. Gregory’s family and friends.