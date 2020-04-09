Kodak Black Mounts Last-Ditch Effort To Get Out Of Prison In Gun Case (Exclusive)

Kodak Black has begged the courts to reconsider his sentence on a felony gun charge.

Although many of his fellow inmates have petitioned the courts to be freed because of concerns over COVID-19, Kodak claims that the courts got it wrong in his 42-month sentence for lying in order to obtain guns.

Kodak’s lawyer filed court papers today asking that his sentence be reversed because the judge was wrong in meting it out in the first place.

At issue is whether the court made a mistake when sentencing Kodak under guidelines for a “convicted” felon. His lawyers said Kodak pled “no contest” to a previous case involving for strong-arm robbery in Florida and the courts there declined to convict him, which allowed him to keep his civil rights and eligible to have the case sealed.

Kodak contends that because he was never actually convicted in his robbery case, he shouldn’t have been sentenced under guidelines designated for convicted felons. And in new court docs filed today, the “Zeze” rapper cites several other cases that he says bolsters his argument.

Last year, police arrested Kodak on charges of making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm after he tried to purchase semi-automatic weapons from a firearms dealer. Because Kodak was under indictment for a separate South Carolina rape case, he’s banned from owning any guns.

Kodak took a plea deal and in November 2019, a judge sentenced him to 42 months in federal prison and three years probation.

The 22-year-old is currently serving his time at the Big Sandy Maximum Security Prison in Kentucky. If the appellate court denies his appeal, then he’ll be eligible for parole in October 2022.

Kodak’s appeal is set to go for oral arguments later this year.