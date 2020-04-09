Will You Be Watching?! Chris Paul, Trae Young & Zach LaVine Will Play In The NBA’s First HORSE Competition

For those of us desperate enough to watch anything, the NBA is back with some new content after being suspended for almost a full month: a televised HORSE Challenge.

According to an official statement from the league, the competition is set to begin airing April 12 on ESPN, and will be headlined by popular players including Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine. Of course, Adrian Wojnarowski is the one who first told fans about the competition and on Wednesday, hinted at the lineup.

Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020

Along with players like Paul, Young, and LaVine, the competition will also include 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tameeka Catchings and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr., as well as NBA legends Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups. Three-time WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley will also be participating.

ESPN did tweet out some of the lineups for the competition on Thursday before deleting it, so who will be going up against who seems to still be up in the air.

As for the rules: The players will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games in each group meeting in the semifinals. A coin toss will determine who shoots first, with the more senior players choosing heads or tails. State Farm will also be donating $200,000 on behalf of the participants toward COVID-19 response efforts.

The quarterfinals are set to air on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Sunday, while the semifinals and title matchup will air next Thursday at 9 p.m.

Will you be watching?!