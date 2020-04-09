Fair Or Foul? Wendy Williams Warns Tiffany Haddish To Keep Common Close But NOT To Fall In Love [Video]

Wendy Williams has a message for Tiffany Haddish in regards to boyfriend Common: don’t get too close!

Wendy has been continuing her popular hot topics segment from home with her “Wendy @ Home” episodes on Youtube and yesterday she commented on what Tiffany and Common have going on. Wendy thinks it’s all temporary given Common’s dating history. Albeit, the rapper’s last relationship last nearly 3 years with Angela Rye.

“I like Tiffany Haddish and Common, only because she’s been lusting after him for so long. So it appears that they might be quarantining together.” “Maybe she’s working on music. She’s into that music thing. She’s gonna put out a new single and all like that. Are they quarantined together? I believe, yes. You know, she talked real girl-talk about what she’d do to him. So I guess it’s going down.”

Welp.

“Tiffany the thing is, don’t fall too hard in love. Common is not good with women. That’s all I’m saying. He keeps ya, until he’s done with ya.”

Do you think Wendy is being fair or foul with her opinion on Tiffany Haddish and Common not lasting.